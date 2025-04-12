Hyannis man found guilty for kidnapping, assault, and slew of other charges sentenced to prison

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Following a three-week trial, a Hyannis man has been sentenced to state prison after being found guilty on numerous charges, including kidnapping and assault.

Anthony Russ, 37, was charged with: 2 counts of Kidnapping, 2 counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of Assault and Battery, 1 count of Larceny from a Person, and 1 count of Intimidation of a Witness.

This stems from an incident that occurred back on June 30, 2022, when Russ had assaulted a 24-year-old victim, beat them, blindfolded and zip-tied them, and put the victim in the trunk of Russ’ car.

Russ then held the victim in the basement of a nearby home and continued to assault the victim, this time with a large kitchen knife. Russ then released the victim, threatening to harm them further if they ever spoke to authorities about the incident.

The next day, the incident was reported to Barnstable police and was investigated by detectives, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and Yarmouth Police Department. Russ was arrested later that day.

This past Friday, April 11, Russ was sentenced to 19-20 years in prison, followed by 3 years probation upon release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group