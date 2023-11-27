Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at colonial home in Scituate

SCITUATE, Mass. — Firefighters in Scituate extinguished an early morning fire at a colonial home.

Crews received a call around 2:40 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke from the occupant of the home.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire in the basement.

The home was built in 1794 which made extinguishing the fire difficult for firefighters, the Fire Chief said. Due to the construction of the home, a third alarm was struck and crews from Norwell Cohasset, Hingham, and Marshfield were called in.

According to the Chief, the home sustained fire and smoke damage on all three floors.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

