1 taken to hospital, 3 cats missing after blaze breaks out at Medford home

MEDFORD, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital and three cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Medford on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 82 Greenleaf Avenue around 7:30 a.m. found flames burning on the second floor and thick smoke billowing from the roof, according to the Medford Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed firefighters dousing the home with water from the ground and on ladders as flames shot from solar panels.

While two residents were able to escape the fire safely, a third person required transport to the hospital, fire officials said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area due to the large emergency response.

“Officers are on scene with Medford firefighters for a house fire,” Medford police wrote in a tweet. “Greenleaf/Brookings/Burget are shut down at this time. Please avoid the area.”

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

