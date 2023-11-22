Firefighters battling blaze, heavy smoke on Broadway in Chelsea

Firefighters in Chelsea are battling a fire on Broadway in Chelsea.

Video shows multiple crews working and heavy smoke coming from the windows and the rest of the building on the 300 block of Chelsea.

According to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear, sustained winds might be an issue in putting the fire out.

MassDOT is warning drivers about ramp closures on US-1 NB at the 4th St Ramp due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Ramp closure in #Chelsea onUS-1 NB, 4th St Ramp closed due to area building fire. Seek alternate route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 22, 2023

