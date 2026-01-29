Firefighters battle blaze at day care center in Gardner

GARDNER, Mass. — A massive fire erupted at a day care center in Gardner on Thursday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters were battling the two-alarm blaze at 123 Grow Child Center at 838 West Broadway.

Video shared by Ashburnham Fire Department Local 4995 showed flames shooting from the building as emergency crews scrambled to the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

