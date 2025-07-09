Firefighters battle overnight blaze in Reading’s historic district

READING, Mass. — Fire crews in Reading worked through the night to battle an overnight blaze at a home in Reading’s historic district.

Around 1:30 a.m., a firefighter was returning from another call when he saw a fire on Summer Ave and called for backup.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large detached barn engulfed in flames. Fire had also extended into the main home.

Fire crews attempted an interior attack, but due to construction inside the building were forced to do an exterior attack.

Heavy flames shooting out of home on 194 Summer Street in Reading. Firefighters have ladder trucks working to extinguish the roof/cupola. We plan to have an update from the Reading Fire soon. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/e9CC84jV6G — April Baker (@AprilBakertv) July 9, 2025

“When companies went to the inside of the building to try and attack the fire, they found construction debris and some hazards and the high heat low visibility, so they were unable to continue the interior attack, so we had to go to an exterior attack,” said Fire Chief Richard Nelson.

Nelson tells Boston 25 that the home was under construction and had been vacant for some time.

There are no injuries to report, and fire officials say that crews will be on scene for several hours monitoring hot spots.

The barn is fully destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

