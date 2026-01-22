Firefighters battle house fire in Reading

READING, MASS. — Firefighters are currently battling a house fire on James Road, near the corner of Sherwood Road in Reading.

Multiple companies are responding to the three-alarm fire, as flames were seen shooting through the roof around 7 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, the fire department asked residents to please remain away from the area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

