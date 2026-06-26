Wellesley man accused in fatal stabbing at Dedham park due in court

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A 26-year-old Wellesley man is expected to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Friday for fatally stabbing another man in a park.

It happened Thursday night in the area of Phillips Park and Magnus Avenue.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has not identified the victim but did say he is a 58-year-old man.

The DA said it was just before 6 p.m. Thursday night that police were called to Phillips Park.

Upon arrival, they found a 58-year-old victim with an apparent stab wound.

He was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he died.

While investigating, police arrested 26-year-old James Floyd Bennett III.

The DA’s office has not said what charges Bennett faces.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the DA’s office said the public does not need to be alarmed for their own safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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