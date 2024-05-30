Firefighters battle fire at vacant building in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Firefighters on the North Shore rushed to Chelsea to help extinguish a fire inside a vacant commercial building Thursday.
Thick, gray smoke could be seen billowing out of the large brick building on Revere Beach Parkway shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Firefighters from Everett also helped to douse the large brick building.
Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group