Firefighters battle fire at vacant building in Chelsea

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

CHELSEA, Mass. — Firefighters on the North Shore rushed to Chelsea to help extinguish a fire inside a vacant commercial building Thursday.

Thick, gray smoke could be seen billowing out of the large brick building on Revere Beach Parkway shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Firefighters from Everett also helped to douse the large brick building.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

