Firefighters battle commercial building fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters worked late Saturday night to battle a commercial building fire.

Firefighters were first called to a fire at 127 Smith Place and 30 Mooney Street around 11:25 p.m.

Upon arrival firefighters found fire showing form the commercial building. Crews launched an aggressive fast attack, immediately operating the deck gun to knock down intense, visible flames.

75 firefighters responded to the scene and there are no injures to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group