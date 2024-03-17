Firefighter taken to hospital, 9 displaced after blaze breaks out at Boston restaurant

BOSTON — A firefighter was taken to the hospital and nine people were displaced after a blaze broke out at a restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown section early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at Great Barbecue at 15 Hudson Street in Chinatown around midnight found flames on the first floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire ultimately traveled up to the roof in the rear of the building, leading to a major overhaul of multiple roof layers, officials said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Chinatown fire (Boston Fire Department)

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the emergency response and was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital.

The Red Cross is assisting six adults and three children who were forced out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

