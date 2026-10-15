Firefighter, resident hospitalized after blaze tears through South Shore home

KINGSTON, Mass. — A firefighter and an elderly resident were hospitalized after a raging three-alarm fire tore through a home on the South Shore late Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a possible fire at a home on Grove Street just before midnight saw smoke billowing from the eaves of the two-and-a-half-story structure, according to the Kingston fire and police departments.

Heavy flames in the ceiling between the first and second floors spread into the attic, prompting assistance from multiple surrounding fire departments, including Pembroke, Duxbury, Carver, Plympton, Halifax, Hanson, and Plymouth, officials said.

The home’s lone resident escaped on their own. The resident and a firefighter suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Firefighters brought the three-alarm fire under control after about an hour.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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