‘Tragic accident’: 2-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a car in Chelsea on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 156 Bellingham Street around 9:40 p.m. following a report that a young child had been hit by a car.

Upon arrival, officers found the girl suffering from serious injuries.

Chelsea police and firefighters provided aid at the scene before she was taken to Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary information indicates the driver was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The incident happened shortly after the mother and child were dropped off in front of their home on Bellingham Street.

The driver was interviewed by Chelsea police detectives and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

He has since been released.

Based on preliminary witness statements and evidence collected, investigators believe the incident appears to have been a tragic accident. The investigation remains ongoing.

“This is a tragic incident involving the death of a very young child,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton said in a statement. “On behalf of the Chelsea Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones.”

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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