Firefighter hospitalized after blaze at a home in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass — A firefighter has been hospitalized after battling a blaze at a home in Ipswich.

According to Ipswich Fire, the homeowners were notified by their smoke detectors of a fire.

Two people and a cat were able to escape.

A firefighter experienced shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

