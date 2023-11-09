Firefighter hospitalized after blaze at a home in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass — A firefighter has been hospitalized after battling a blaze at a home in Ipswich.
According to Ipswich Fire, the homeowners were notified by their smoke detectors of a fire.
Two people and a cat were able to escape.
A firefighter experienced shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
