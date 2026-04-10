Firearm found in students backpack at East Boston High School

BOSTON — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at East Boston High School.

According to a BPD spokesperson, the firearm was found during a routine administrative search at the alternative education entrance of the school.

School staff immediately secured the weapon, and Boston Public Schools Safety Services, along with the Boston Police Department, responded and took possession of the firearm.

Officials emphasized that the student never entered the main school building.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the statement read.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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