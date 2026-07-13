‘The fire was crazy’: 51 people displaced, three homes destroyed after 5-alarm fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A total of 22 mutual aid crews from across Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire responded to a quick-spreading fire in Lawrence Sunday afternoon that displaced over 50 people and destroyed three homes.

Flames ignited at a building on the corner of Haverhill and Margin Streets just after 1 pm.

Crews quickly got the ladder trucks up to pour water down onto the flames. The fire was moving east and destroyed three multi-family homes with businesses on the first floor.

“The fire was crazy at first crazy. I told my sister get out get the kids out its crazy here,” one witness said. “I was scared so I came this way when I saw everything.”

Fire crews were on scene for several hours on Sunday. One of them was Stephanie Nova’s brother.

“I was going to get a haircut at this salon and I parked and I see the flames. They’re just trying to play catchup, they put it out on one building and it spreads to the next one,” Nova said. “Make sure everyone is safe and get these firefighters back safely to their families.”

Witnesses say the smoke from the flames could be seen from miles away. One witness said an older man was pulled from an upstairs window. One resident was rescued from the building and two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The fire chief said thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt.

“Our firefighters faced extremely challenging conditions today, yet their training, teamwork, and commitment never wavered,” said Fire Chief Patrick Delaney. “I want to thank every member of the Lawrence Fire Department, our mutual aid partners from across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Lawrence Police, emergency medical personnel, rehabilitation crews, and everyone who supported this operation. Their coordinated response made a tremendous difference, and we are especially thankful there was no loss of life.”

Unfortunately, as a result of the fire, 51 residents were displaced. Lawrence Mayor Brian A. De Peña, alongside the Inspectional Services Department, the Office of Planning and Development, the City’s Homeless Coordinator, the Health and Human Services Department, and the American Red Cross, began to immediately help those affected.

“This is one of those days that reminds us what it truly means to serve our community,” said Mayor Brian A. DePeña. “While many families are facing unimaginable loss tonight, I am incredibly grateful that there was no loss of life. I want to thank every firefighter, police officer, emergency medical responder, City employee, volunteer, community partner, and neighbor who stepped forward to help. Lawrence has always shown its strength by coming together during difficult times, and today was another example of that spirit.”

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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