WEYMOUTH, MASS. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Weymouth.

Video from the scene shows a home on Babcock Avenue engulfed in flames.

A Weymouth fire truck rolled over a couple of streets away while responding to the fire.

According to a neighbor, four firefighters in the truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to South Shore Hospital.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police and fire officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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