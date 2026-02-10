Fire takes over home in Rehoboth during Super Bowl

REHOBOTH, MASS. — A family was forced out of their home during the Super Bowl on Sunday after a fire tore through the roof of their home.

According to the Rehoboth Fire Department, just after halftime, the Rehoboth Fire Department received a 911 call for a reported structure fire on Summer Street.

When crews arrived, they saw visible flames through the roof and called for a working structure fire.

Due to the cold weather and snow, additional tankers were requested to the scene.

The fire was contained to the attic and second floor void spaces.

Rehoboth fire says there was extensive water damage throughout the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

