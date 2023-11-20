Fire rips through old trailer park in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — A raging blaze tore through the site of a former trailer park in Revere early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at Lee’s Trailer Park on Revere Beach Parkway.

Video showed an old trailer fully engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

