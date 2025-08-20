Fire reported after dump truck crashes into electrical pole in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Firefighters are responding after a dump truck crashed into an electrical pole, causing a nearby building to catch fire.

The dump truck took down power lines in the area of 1147 Western Avenue, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The live electrical wires crashed down onto the vehicle.

District Chief Joseph Zukas reports that the live wires have also caused a fire in the building that the lines are attached to.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

