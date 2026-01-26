Fire officials urge Mass. residents to shovel out fire hydrants, clear snow from all vents

Fire officials are urging residents across the Bay State to shovel out fire hydrants in their neighborhoods and clear snow from all vents to prevent carbon monoxide issues.

A powerful winter storm that hit the region on Sunday morning dumped nearly two feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts.

In Boston, residents and city crews were busy clearing layers of snow from neighborhoods across the city on Monday.

“Firefighters across the city have been out are shoveling out hydrants,” Boston Fire said in a post on X on Monday afternoon. “Thank you to the resident who did this one.”

“Remember to clear the snow from all your vents to prevent carbon monoxide, and never leave space heaters unattended,” Boston Fire officials said in the post.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services urged residents to keep vents and flues clear during and after the big storm.

“If snowdrifts or piles of shoveled snow block exhaust vents outside, #CarbonMonoxide can rise to deadly levels inside,“ the department said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

