Big storms can increase the risk of a heart attack. Here are some safety tips for shoveling

BOSTON — Shovel? Check.

Hat and gloves? Check.

Warm up?

That last one is key, according to the American Heart Association, as people should prepare their bodies before clearing away large amounts of snowfall. Shoveling piles of snow can add a lot of stress to your heart.

Every year, cardiac emergencies spike after major snowstorms, according to the association.

There is an increased risk of heart attack and cardiac arrest during extreme cold and snow, especially related to snow shoveling.

Cold temperatures constrict blood vessels and raise blood pressure, putting extra strain on the heart, experts say.

Snow shoveling can act like a sudden, intense stress test — even for people without known heart disease, experts say.

The American Heart Association offered the following tips for shoveling that snow away safely:

If you must shovel, warm up first, go slowly, and take frequent breaks

Push snow instead of lifting when possible

Avoid shoveling if you have heart disease, risk factors, or symptoms — ask for help

Dress in warm layers and stay hydrated

Know the warning signs of a heart attack and call 911 immediately if symptoms occur

Learn Hands-Only CPR, as quick action can save a life. Find CPR courses here.

