Fire crews knock down porch fire at multi-family home in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters in Gloucester quickly knocked down a blaze that damaged the porch and exterior of a multi-family home Sunday afternoon.

According to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith, crews responded to 9 Sadler Street at approximately 1:36 p.m. for reports of a fire beneath the porch of a 2½-story multi-family residence.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames burning beneath the porch and extending up the outside of the building. Crews immediately launched an aggressive attack and were able to quickly bring the bulk of the fire under control.

Firefighters then searched for any extension into the building and extinguished remaining hot spots. Officials said the fire appears to have originated on the porch.

No injuries were reported.

“I want to thank our Gloucester firefighters and our mutual aid partners for their quick response and coordinated efforts,” Chief Smith said in a statement. “Their work quickly brought this fire under control and prevented it from causing greater danger and even more extensive damage.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group