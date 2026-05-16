Fire crews investigating ‘suspicious’ overnight car fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A car fire, which has been deemed “suspicious,” is under investigation, the Attleboro Fire Department announced.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday, when fire crews responded to a dumpster fire at a car dealership at 957 Washington Street.

Once there, crews found two vehicles engulfed in flames. Firefighters used firefighting foam to prevent it from spreading any further. The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

“There was potential for multiple additional vehicles to catch fire,” District Chief Mike Maitland said. “The quick actions of responding crews prevented further loss.”

An investigation was initiated by the Attleboro Fire Investigation Unit. Lead investigator Capt. Nick Sheehan says that the car dealership is aiding in the investigation, which is currently in its early stages.

Crews remained on scene until 1:18 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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