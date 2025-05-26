Fire crews extinguish early morning house fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mass. — Fire crews worked early this morning to extinguish a house fire in Hamilton.

According to the Hamilton Fire Department, around 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to a home for reports of a fire in the ceiling.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke showing in the residence, specifically in the attic.

All occupants had evacuated and were accounted for.

The fire was quickly knocked down by creating a vent hole through the roof.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

