Fire crews extinguish blaze at a home in North Reading

NORTH READING, Mass. — The North Reading Fire Department, alongside assistance from mutual aid, extinguished a fire at a home on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. when a 9-1-1 call was made by the homeowner of 235 Haverhill Street to report a fire in her home.

Officers of the North Reading Police Department were the first to respond, ensuring that no one was inside the home. Officers were able to rescue a dog.

Fire crews arrived shortly afterwards to discover fire emitting from the living room of the home. The crew on scene, Acting Capt. Sean O’Brien and Firefighters Chris Jacobson, Jason Tannian, and Steve Yobaccio ordered a working fire, which brought mutual aid from Middleton, Wilmington, and additional North Reading crews to the scene.

Crews stretched a hose inside the home to attack the fire, containing it to the living room.

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat, but another cat was killed, and a third is missing.

Crews remained on scene until 9:30 a.m., overhauling the home, which had sustained fire and smoke damage.

One resident of the home was displaced and is being assisted by neighbors and the North Reading Council on Aging, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

