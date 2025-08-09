NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — The North Hampton Fire Department announced the successful maintenance of full containment of a brush fire near North Hampton School, which has now been active for its third day of suppression.

The fire, which started on Thursday, August 7, has burned approximately 5.4 acres in a heavily wooded area. Since Thursday, Crews have reduced active hot spots to an estimated 1-2 acres, though deep-seated burning in tree roots and downed logs continues to require extensive labor.

Fire crews continue efforts to maintain containment of brush fire in North Hampton, NH (North Hampton Fire Department)

“Our firefighters and mutual aid partners have worked tirelessly for three straight days to keep this fire fully contained and reduce hot spots,” said Interim Chief Jacob MacGlashing. “While progress has been significant, the nature of this fire means we need one more strong push tomorrow before we can hopefully shift to a watch-and-monitor status.”

To combat the flames, firefighters are using small water lines and hand tools to extinguish hidden embers, with heavy equipment also in use, though most of the work remains manual. Despite high temperatures and winds, crews have been working from roughly 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Mutual aid resources have increased since the initial response, with crews coming from Massachusetts and Maine. The New Hampshire State Forest Protection Bureau has also been on the scene daily, with around 30-40 firefighters expected to return on Sunday.

With continued efforts, officials hope to transition the fire response into a monitoring phase soon.

The North Hampton Fire Department has asked residents to avoid the area if possible. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the North Hampton Fire Department with assistance from the State Forest and Lands Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

