Fire crews battling heavy structure fire at a large Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a heavy structure fire at a large Brockton home, leading to a large mutual aid response.

Fire crews tell Boston 25 that they were dispatched to the residence of 41 Weston Street on reports of a structure fire.

#NEW: Brockton Fire said one person was home and taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.



The home is partially collapsing still.



Incredible videos of the fire around 6pm from neighbors. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/dbSTKDuZEh — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) March 30, 2025

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames pouring out of the 2.5-story home.

Due to the large amount of fire, crews upgraded the response to a three-alarm, prompting mutual aid to assist at the scene.

One occupant of the home was inside and was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation out of precaution. All four residents of the building have been accounted for.

The front and side of the home have collapsed onto the lawn, and the side of a neighboring home has been burned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group