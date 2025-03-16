Fire crews battle two-alarm structure fire in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass, — On Saturday, the Northborough Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1 Jenkins Drive.

Crews responded on scene around 4:01 P.M., with responding crews receiving word that all people were able to get out of the building, however, several dogs were still inside of the building.

Northborough fire crews battled the fire for nearly 10 minutes before upgrading the response to a two-alarm response, with mutual aid from Northborough, Westborough, Marlborough, and Patriot Ambulance responding.

Crews battled the fire, which had even extended to some of the brush behind the building, before crews were directed to establish ‘collapse zones’ as several sections of the roof of the building collapsed.

The fire was declared under control around 5:36 P.M., with no civilian injuries reported. However, one firefighter sustained minor burns to both arms, received treatment, and remained on the scene.

The Massachusetts Fire District 14 Fire Investigation Team, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office, Northborough Police, and Northborough Fire are currently investigating the cause of the fire. As of now, the cause remains undetermined.

An excavator was brought in to dismantle the remaining structure, aiding in the complete extinguishment of the fire. Unfortunately, the dogs that were reported inside have not been found yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

