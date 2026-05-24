BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department battled a three-alarm fire at a residence in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon.

At appt 8:15 heavy fire from 18 Treadway road Dor. This is now a 3 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/ux9GhSM1Fx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

Fire crews were dispatched to 18 Treadway Road to a three-story residence on reports of a fire.

Flames quickly spread to all three floors, which prompted crews to order a third-alarm, calling in mutual aid.

0 of 5 Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department)

Firefighters took on a heavy approach, battling the flames from an “aggressive interior and exterior attack to contain the fire.”

Crews used multiple ground and aerial ladders to battle the flames emitting from the roof.

The fire was knocked down. Crews are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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