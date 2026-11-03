Fire commissioner to discuss cause of fire tied to Boston firefighter’s line-of-duty death

BOSTON — Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall will discuss the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire that Boston firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr. was responding to when he suffered fatal injuries.

Kilduff Jr., a 24-year veteran of the department, fell from a third-floor porch while responding to the three-alarm fire at 18 Treadway Road in Dorchester back in May.

He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

Kilduff Jr. was a third-generation firefighter and a U.S. Marine veteran.

A press availability will be held Wednesday at the Boston Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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