Embattled North Andover police chief retires following no-confidence votes

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The embattled North Andover police chief is set to retire today.

Chief Charles Gray asked to be placed on leave in April after two police unions voted no confidence in him.

The votes came after a judge acquitted former North Andover police Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons. Fitzsimmons was shot by another officer last year as police tried to serve a restraining order filed by her former partner.

The officer said Fitzsimmons pointed a gun at him, while Fitzsimmons said she pointed the gun at herself. She was found not guilty of assault in connection with the incident.

Acting Chief Steven Diminico has agreed to continue serving in that role for the time being.

“The Town appreciates Chief Gray’s service to the Town of North Andover both as Chief and in his various other roles, including as a K-9 Officer. Under his leadership, the department created the Community Impact Unit, saw the first increase in staffing in two decades, improved its equipment, and evolved away from Civil Service,” said Melissa Rodrigues, Town Manager.

“We acknowledge that Chief Gray has graciously agreed to step aside for the best of the department, and that further shows his commitment to the Town of North Andover. We wish him the best.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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