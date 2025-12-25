Fire breaks out at Plymouth house on Christmas Eve

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Fire crews in Plymouth rushed to put out a fire at a home on Christmas Eve.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on South Meadow Street, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

The fire appears to have started outside an attached garage and spread to the house, officials say.

“Upon arrival, firefighters made an aggressive attack and were able to knock the fire down in minutes preventing the fire from causing major damage to the home,” the Plymouth Fire Department said in a release Wednesday night.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious, according to officials.

Plymouth Fire Photo Credit: Peter Walsh Jr.

