Fire breaks out at former Mass. Friendly’s set to get new life as cannabis shop

BOURNE, Mass. — A fire broke out at a former Massachusetts Friendly’s restaurant that’s preparing to reopen as a cannabis shop.

Firefighters were called to the future home of Chief Cannabis in the Cape Cod town of Bourne on Wednesday.

The emergency response prompted the closure of the area around Canal Street.

Photos from the scene showed multiple fire trucks and a ladder leading to the roof of the building.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

