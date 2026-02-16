Final firefighter injured in Nashua mental health facility explosion released from hospital

NASHUA, NH — The final firefighter hurt in the massive explosion at the Greater Nashua Mental Health building has been released from the hospital.

Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton tells Boston 25 that he’s so grateful for the support that the firefighters have recieved and is grateful for the work of medical staff at the hospitals.

The explosion happened late last month, in January, at a mental health facility where reports of a gas leak had caused an explosion and a massive fire.

All 60 people believed to be in the building at the time of the gas leak made it out safely before the explosion.

Officials say that the explosion may have been caused by falling ice that potentially damaged a gas line.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

