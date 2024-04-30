Fight inside Mass. courthouse as man arraigned on murder charge in woman’s apparent road rage death

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A fight broke out on Tuesday during a court hearing for a man charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff during an apparent road rage incident in Hopkinton.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was arraigned on the murder charge in Framingham District Court after he allegedly fatally struck Decoff near a Hopkinton pub on April 4. Sweatt was previously arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation.

Ryan Sweatt court Hopkinton road rage (Boston 25)

Outside the courtroom Tuesday, video showed shouting and cursing between two groups of people before the brawl broke out.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fight or if charges would be filed in connection with the incident.

Video shows disturbance after arraignment for man facing murder charge in Hopkinton crash Video shows disturbance after arraignment for man facing murder charge in Hopkinton crash

Decoff was critically injured in the crash that occurred on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell’s Irish Pub, police said. She died of her injuries two days later.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle. After the two vehicles had stopped, people in the Toyota got out of the car.

Hopkinton road rage victim Destini Decoff

Witnesses told police that instead of immediately driving away, Sweatt maneuvered his Honda through two U-Turns, and crashed right into Decoff, who was standing at the edge of the road.

At the scene, Sweatt told police people had surrounded his car, and were yelling they were trying to kill him, and he was trying to get away. Police say they recovered a knife.

An investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s aunt tells us the suspect’s gf attacked her, she is bleeding from a cut on her neck ⁦@boston25⁩ https://t.co/Q8kXFYHLgX — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 30, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group