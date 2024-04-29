Driver accused in deadly Hopkinton road rage crash that killed 26-year-old woman charged with murder

HOPKINTON, Mass. — The man accused of running down 26-year-old Destini Decoff during a road rage incident in Hopkinton earlier this month will be charged with her murder, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, will now face an additional charge of murder in connection with striking and killing Decoff near a Hopkinton pub on April 4. Sweatt was previously arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation.

Decoff was critically injured in the crash that occurred on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell’s Irish Pub, police said. She died of her injuries two days later.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle.

After the two vehicles had stopped, people in the Toyota got out of the car.

Witnesses told police that instead of immediately driving away, Sweatt maneuvered his Honda through two U-Turns, and crashed right into Decoff, who was standing at the edge of the road.

At the scene, Sweatt told police people had surrounded his car, and were yelling they were trying to kill him, and he was trying to get away. Police say they recovered a knife.

Sweatt will be arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday in Framingham District Court.

