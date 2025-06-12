FIFA World Cup 26 announces dates for Boston matches

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — FIFA has announced the following dates for matches set to take place in Boston in 2026.

Match 5 | Group Stage | Saturday, 13 June

Match 18 | Group Stage | Tuesday, 16 June

Match 30 | Group Stage | Friday, 19 June

Match 45 | Group Stage | Tuesday, 23 June

Match 61 | Group Stage | Friday, 26 June

Match 74 | Round of 32 | Monday, 29 June

Match 97 | Quarter-final | Thursday, 9 July

All games listed above will be played at Gillette Stadium, home to the MLS’s New England Revolution and the NFL’s New England Patriots.

This isn’t the first time Gillette has hosted international play; they have also hosted the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup, alongside the Copa America Centenario, Concacaf Gold Cup, and International Champions Cup.

Gillette is also a regular concert venue for numerous musical artists.

