FIFA fans report positive MBTA experience returning from World Cup match

BOSTON — FIFA World Cup fans attending Boston Stadium appear to be pleased with their experience getting back and forth from Foxboro.

The second match played in Foxboro happened Tuesday night.

People who got of the train at South Station after the match described it as a positive experience.

Ali Vandenburgh said, “You know it was fabulous. I was a little worried at first that it was going to be totally mayhem, but everything was super smooth, super easy to get in, super easy to get out, right?”

“It was easy. Way easier than I thought. It was beautiful,” answered Michael Barbaro to Vandenburgh’s thoughts.

Gary Higgins also commented, “It was really good. Very positive. On Saturday, we drove and we used the car parking. This was a better experience. How so? Faster, easier, less congestion. It was very well organized. We’d do it again.”

The crowd came into South Station after witnessing Norway beat Iraq.

“It was like people from Iraq, people from Norway, from all, talking to each other, talking about their histories, like making friends and stuff that was so truly inspiring,” said Chris Willard who was there with his son, Leo.

Leo added, “In the train ride, all the Norwegians, they sat in the aisle and they started rowing like Vikings. That was fun.”

Another spectator, Sean Richardson, also commented on that.

“We love the other Norwegian fans, they have this great chant where they take the boat and they row it, so they go like ‘roo, roo, roo.’ It’s awesome. It’s awesome. That was my favorite part, seeing them do that,” said Richardson.

One visitor, Paul Davies, said he had problems with the train during the first match on Saturday and he’s making alternate plans for Friday’s Scotland match.

“We’re not doing it again. So what we’ll do is just jump on an uber there, an uber back.” Davies continued, “Uber was brilliant, watch the car, feet up. Fantastic. Brilliant. It was good.”

For fans without tickets but interested in the Fan Festival on Boston City Hall Plaza, tickets are sold out for Wednesday, available Thursday, sold out again Friday, then available all weekend and all next week.

Those tickets are free, but preregistration is required to obtain them.

Wednesday’s Fan Festival opens at noon and runs until 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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