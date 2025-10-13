Fiery plane crash shuts down Massachusetts highway as nor’easter powers through

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A fiery plane crash shut down a highway in Massachusetts on Monday morning as a nasty fall nor’easter powered through.

Troopers responding to Interstate 195 in Dartmouth around 8:15 a.m. learned a fixed-wing airplane had crashed in the grassy median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the entire westbound side of I-195 was closed at Exit 19. A left lane closure is also in place on I-195 eastbound.

BREAKING: exit 19 is closed both ways on 195 in Dartmouth after a small aircraft crashed. Emergency crews are headed to the scene. — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) October 13, 2025

MassDOT said the closure was expected to remain in place for “several hours.”

State police said the plane caught fire after impact with the ground.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pilot may have been attempting to land at a nearby airport, but there was no immediate word on injuries or how many people were on the plane.

“The plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft,” state police said in a statement.

Video from the scene shared with Boston 25 showed a slew of emergency responders gathered around the wreckage of the plane.

Video shows crashed plane in median on I-195 in Dartmouth Courtesy: Debi Jackson

Because of the ongoing government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration wasn’t able to comment on the crash.

“Due to a lapse in funding, the FAA is not responding to routine media inquiries," a statement shared with Boston 25 read.

The crash came on a day when wind gusts up to 55 mph and rainfall totals up to four inches were expected from the storm.

Troopers assigned to the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit are leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

