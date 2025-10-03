Fiery crash in Woburn rotary leaves driver trapped in wreckage of mangled vehicle

WOBURN, Mass. — A fiery crash in a Woburn rotary left a seriously injured driver trapped in the wreckage of their mangled vehicle on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the Route 38 rotary around 8:45 p.m. found a burning black BMW sedan wrapped around a large pole, according to the Woburn Fire Department.

The pole split the hood of the car on impact, and the engine compartment burst into flames.

“Fire was visible from the engine compartment and had spread across the debris field,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Photos from the scene showed the vehicle on the other side of the guardrail, and the engine and wheels resting in the grass a distance away.

Fiery Woburn crash (Woburn Fire Department)

Multiple firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze before using the Jaws of Life to remove the driver.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of Friday morning, there was no update available on the driver’s condition.

Woburn police are investigating the cause of the crash.

