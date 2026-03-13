Former fiancé of Kelsey Fitzsimmons placed on leave from North Andover Fire Department, chief says

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Justin Aylaian, the former fiancé of Kelsey Fitzsimmons, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the fire chief said.

North Andover Fire Chief John Weir did not share further details about the investigation on Friday.

Fitzsimmons, a former North Andover police officer, was shot inside her home last summer while officers were attempting to serve a restraining order.

Her defense team is asking the North Andover Fire Department to turn over disciplinary records related to her former fiancé’s alleged drug use.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons worked her way up to police officer. One night in June, that all changed (North Andover Fire Department Facebook)

Fitzsimmons is accused of pointing a gun at officers when they arrived at her home. Her attorneys argue she was a new mother struggling with postpartum depression at the time.

Back in February, Fitzsimmons’ lawyers alleged that her fiancé, Aylaian, along with several other men, broke into her home three days after the shooting on July 3, 2025.

New video The defense team claims that surveillance video shows Justin Aylaian smoking marijuana from a pipe or bong.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Authorities said they would not be pursuing criminal charges against Aylaian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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