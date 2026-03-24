Fenway Park rolls out new lineup of eats for the 2026 Red Sox season. See what’s on the menu

BOSTON — Baseball is almost back — and Boston Red Sox fans can already taste the excitement.

Fenway Park is spicing up its culinary offerings for the 2026 season with a tantalizing array of new food items.

Along with the return of the Red Sox, fans will find a brand‑new roster of New England–inspired dishes at concession stands in the park.

From lobster-infused delights to spicy grilled cheese, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Here’s a look at the new ballpark eats, courtesy of Aramark:

🍟 Lobstah poutine

Fenway puts a local spin on a classic comfort food with this hearty creation made from fresh lobster meat, rich clam chowder, and crispy bacon.

New Fenway Park foods (COURTESY ARAMARK)

🥟 Mini empanadas

These bite‑sized empanadas come stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, wrapped in a corn shell, and served with salsa rosada for dipping.

New Fenway Park foods (COURTESY ARAMARK)

🌭 Surf & turf dog

A luxury take on the ballpark staple, this Kobe beef hot dog is topped with lobster meat, bacon, chives, and warm melted butter.

New Fenway Park foods (COURTESY ARAMARK)

🧀 Spicy grilled cheese

A fiery twist on a classic, this sandwich blends Vermont sharp cheddar with mango‑habanero salsa, pressed between slices of toasted sourdough.

New Fenway Park foods (COURTESY ARAMARK)

The Red Sox begin regular-season play on Thursday in Cincinnati against the Reds.

Fans will get their first chance to get a taste of these new eats during Boston’s home opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday, April 3.

For more information on available food offerings at the ballpark, click here.

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