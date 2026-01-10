Fenway Fest draws fans as Sox weigh Alex Bregman’s future

BOSTON — The Red Sox opened the gates to Fenway Park on Saturday for Fenway Fest, giving fans a rare mid-winter chance to walk the ballpark, grab autographs, and soak in the sights of baseball season ahead.

During the event, the team announced that Johnny Damon, Jon Lester, and Mike Timlin will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame class of 2026, honoring three pillars of the franchise’s modern era.

But much of the conversation around the concourse centered on one pressing topic: Will the Sox bring back third baseman Alex Bregman? Bregman has opted out of his contract and is seeking a new deal, leaving Boston’s next move in focus as spring training approaches.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged Bregman’s impact and kept the door open:

“We saw the impact that Alex had last year on the field, in the clubhouse, in the community,” Breslow said. “Someone that fits our team really well. He’s still out there which means we have a chance to sign him.”

Young star Roman Anthony said the clubhouse would welcome Bregman’s return:

“He was a huge part of my success and a lot of the young guys—not only the young guys but many guys in the clubhouse. We’re all on the same page as to where it stands with him. At the same time I hope he does what’s best for him and his family. Selfishly, I would love for him to be hitting behind me for as long as he can.”

With pitchers and catchers set to report to Fort Myers in about a month, Boston’s offseason continues to take shape. The Sox have already moved to bolster the roster, trading for first baseman Wilson Contreras and pitcher Sonny Gray.

