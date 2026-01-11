Third baseman Alex Bregman agrees to 5-year deal with Chicago Cubs

BOSTON — Third baseman and former Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman has come to a 5-year agreement with the Chicago Cubs, reported to MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Bregman, 31, played just one season with the Sox, signing back in 2025. In that season, he played 114 games, racking up 118 hits with 18 home runs and 62 runs batted in. Additionally, he was named a 2025 MLB All-Star.

Bregman’s contract included an opt-out.

Now, the Sox have another roster spot to fill out, and additionally, a locker room leader.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

