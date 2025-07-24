Fenway concession workers preparing to strike ahead of Red Sox-Dodgers weekend series

BOSTON — Concession workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall are preparing to go on strike on Friday, demanding better wages and protection from automation.

About 1,000 union workers employed by Aramark have set a deadline to walk off the job at noon on Friday if their demands are not met.

The strike would coincide with the huge weekend series at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“They need to be respected, and if they are not respected in the next 48 hours, there will be a strike at Fenway Park,” UNITE HERE Local 26 president Carlos Aramayo warned.

Union members are concerned that self-checkout kiosks are reducing human interaction and potentially compromising safety at the park.

“Aramark and Fenway have put in place automated technology that is taking away our jobs and, frankly, making the park less safe. Making alcohol potentially available to minors, making alcohol potentially available to folks who are going to be overserved,” Aramayo said.

Workers have encouraged fans to attend games but are asking them to refrain from purchasing food or drinks inside the ballpark in solidarity with their cause.

Aramark has responded by expressing disappointment over the strike deadline, stating, “We are committed to delivering an outstanding fan experience. In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure that fans will not encounter service interruptions.”

As negotiations continue, the outcome remains uncertain, but Aramark is prepared to maintain service during the potential strike.

A spokesperson for the Boston Red Sox stated that the organization is not a direct party to the negotiations but is closely monitoring the situation.

Boston and Los Angeles are slated to play three games at Fenway Park starting on Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 7:15 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

