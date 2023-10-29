Female suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on North Beacon Street in Boston on Saturday night, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of 235 North Beacon St.

Upon arrival, the officers located an adult female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Full notifications were made and the fatal accident team responded, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

