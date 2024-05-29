FEMA helping residents impacted by catastrophic flooding apply for aid in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Survivors of last summer’s severe storms and flooding can learn how to start getting federal assistance on Wednesday.

Both FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be at City Hall from 9 a.m. -7 p.m. to help people apply for disaster assistance.

President Biden recently declared Leominster a disaster area after FEMA originally denied Governor Healey’s request for a disaster declaration that she asked for at the end of last year.

It was back on September 11, 2023, that nearly a foot of rain fell in just one night and caused more than $36 million dollars in damages.

Leominster’s Mayor said more than 1,400 residents have reached out to FEMA for federal aid.

The federal aid also covers flood damage in Attleboro and North Attleboro, which also saw extreme rain during the same storm.

This past weekend FEMA teams were scheduled to go door to door in Bristol and Worcester counties to help people there apply for assistance.

FEMA reminds us that if someone stops at your door, they do not ask for money or fees and you’re encouraged to ask to see their federal IDs.

Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

FEMA officials say residents should have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

