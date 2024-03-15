‘Felt like you were on Fifth Avenue’: Local non-profit provides women with clothing to succeed

BOSTON — This Women’s History Month, we’re highlighting women having an impact in our community. Dress for Success Boston steps in to help women find professional attire to wear to job interviews. The non-profit organization has helped thousands of women and its mission is much more than handing over a new outfit.

The racks are full of professional clothing at Dress for Success Boston.

“When I first started here, I had no idea what an impact this organization has on women,” said Kim Todd, the Dress for Success Boston President. “Because when they feel that confidence, they can carry it through other parts of their lives. And it really is life-changing and it’s helping women who are stuck. So we’re helping them to get to that next step.”

Since 2001, the non-profit organization has served almost 16,000 women. Todd and her volunteers help women break the cycle of poverty, and get them dressed head to toe for their job interview.

“In an interview setting, they say it takes seven seconds to make a first impression, right?” said Todd. “And you only get one chance to make that first impression. So if you don’t have the right clothing to wear to an interview, you’re already at a disadvantage. So when we give women these clothes that make them look and feel good, they walk in with confidence. And I think that makes all the difference.”

Angella Theirse was referred to Dress for Success 19 years ago and still remembers her first experience walking through the door.

“You were catered,” said Angella Theirse. “You had individual to help you, the garments to put on and you felt like you were on Fifth Avenue even if you had no money in your pocket.”

Angella says she left with a bag of clothes and accessories, and the confidence she needed to get the job.

“I think it’s a benefit program that needs to stay in force because we need encouragement,” said Theirse.

Dress for Success relies on donations from the public---and also from some designers.

“It just gives a little more personality which you’ve got a lot of,” said Jennifer Cassara, the owner of Good Robe and Co, as she helped pick out clothing for a Dress for Success client.

Jennifer Cassara’s clothing company—Good Robe and Co—is a new partner of Dress for Success Boston. She is donating a percentage of her net profits and her professional staples—to help women build a foundation for their wardrobe.

“I think people feel as a woman, you should know instinctively how to dress, and it’s not something that everybody’s comfortable with,” said Cassara.

Cassara helps women put together outfits by coordinating with what they’ve already got in their closets to create as many outfits as possible.

“Our tagline is, look good, feel good, do good because we know that when you look good and you feel good, you do good,” said Cassara.

“This is going to be my next interview outfit,” said Deneice Brewster, while trying on clothes. “I’m going to get the job wearing this suit.”

Deneice Brewster is a survivor of domestic violence. While working at a non-profit, she was offered an internship at Dress for Success.

“It changed a lot of things for me,” said Brewster. “It gave me a purpose.”

Deneice goes to Dress for Success’s monthly workshops on financial literacy, health and wellness—and now gives back to women who are going through the things she once experienced.

“My program is called dignity while homeless, and I provide dignity bags to a couple of the hospitals for women that might come in who’s been raped or abused, and if they need these bags to go to a shelter,” said Brewster. “So that was a big change in my life as well.”

The biggest challenge for Dress for Success continues to be receiving enough donations and spreading the word about its services --especially at a time when Todd is noticing a new crop of women needing her help.

“We’re starting to see more younger women,” said Todd. “So we’re focusing more on teen girls to get them off on the right foot.”

If you would like to donate, Todd says it should be a nice suit or professional dress that you would wear to an interview. Here is the link for more information.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group