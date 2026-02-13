‘Felt I could do more’ – Boston lawyer leaves corporate world to lead Roxbury YMCA

As part of our Black History Month Coverage, Boston 25 News is focusing on future leaders.

Young people are taking the torch and looking at how they can make the world a better place today and tomorrow.

Winston Bodrick is a lawyer who had worked in private equity and real estate development before he decided to make a big career pivot.

He’s now the Executive Director of the Roxbury YMCA.

The 35-year-old was raised in Atlanta and attended Morehouse College, playing baseball and football.

“What brought me to New England was a graduate program at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.”

His next stop after earning a master’s degree was Boston College Law School.

After working in corporate settings, he felt something was missing in his life.

“I felt like I could do more,” Bodrick said. The opportunity to lead the Y “was the perfect and ideal opportunity to be able to truly serve in multiple capacities.”

There are multiple aspects of the organization to manage, including a daycare, activities for seniors, and a popular gym.

The Roxbury YMBA has more than 2,000 members, making it a vibrant cornerstone of the neighborhood.

“For me, it’s really making sure that we’re providing the services as best as possible with love throughout the whole life cycle of families and people.”

Bodrick places a strong emphasis on building bridges with young people.

“These are some of the pivotal shaping experiences that you can pour into a child that can direct a path. I believe that if we can catch youth early enough, we can create the future leaders that we want to see.”

As a leader who is starting his ascent, Bodrick reflects on the past for strength.

“We talk about the history of our people, people of resilience, of love, who lived through deep traumas in many ways and experiences. To me, I’m encouraged if my forefathers and foremothers could do it, I can too.”

One of the most gratifying times of the day is when the children pile off a school bus and run into the Y for afternoon programs. “I’m elated to with joy every time I see them, and to see them run means we’re doing something right.”

During a breakfast at the Y on MLK Day, Bodrick quoted the slain civil rights leader: “In times of challenge and controversy, keep moving forward.”

When asked how he could reinforce that message at the Y and make it part of the culture there, Bodrick said, “I think being able to have resolve and being able to keep hope, I believe, is how you galvanize people to still feel that we can set out for the things that we want, despite what may happen. We can do it.”

